Visa files digital asset service patent based on blockchain tech

The patent entitled “Methods and System for Using Digital Signatures to Create Trusted Digital Asset Services”, could be a way to facilitate the transfer of cryptographic assets. However, according to CoinDesk, the application itself does not delve into many specifics. The proposed invention hints broadly at the system being used to send digitized assets back and forth and could be applicable to both public and private blockchains.

Nevertheless, whether Visa is planning to launch a digital asset service based on the technology in the application remains to be seen. So far, the payments card company is currently working with technology startup Chain to build a business-to-business platform set to launch by the end of 2017.