Visa Europe to work on blockchain remittance proof-of-concept

Though details on the proof-of-concept were limited, the companies said they are working in a controlled test environment that is seeking to simulate real-world remittance transactions.

A press release by Visa Europe Collab indicated the company initiated the project as it believes blockchain technology could have valuable applications in the payment services industry, solving traditional industry pain points as it matures.

The Visa Europe proof-of-concept is expected to be completed within two months, according to the company.