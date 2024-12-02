Visa Europe teams up with SatoshiPay to test Bitcoin micropayments

At the beginning of 2016, Visa Europe Collab announced plans to explore Bitcoin micropayments for connected devices. Back then, the company indicated it was looking at use cases like smart light bulbs that could pay for their own electricity.

The project aims to enable automated micropayments from a person’s Visa account to a SatoshiPay wallet, involving the integration of SatoshiPay’s technology with Visa’s card payments structure. As a result, small amounts of Bitcoin could be bought in a safer method using credit and debit cards. With a process for fiat payments in place, the startup will also integrate other payment local methods like direct debit or instant bank transfers.

Visa plans to work with the company to explore how its technology could be used for machine-to-machine payments and IoT devices, according to coindesk.com. Other plans include a future user study conducted in conjunction with Visa Europe Collab on micropayments for web content.