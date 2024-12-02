Virtual currency startup Digital Asset to be launched

The company plans to use Bitcoins and blockchain technology for settlement and record-keeping of the likes of stocks, mortgages or loans.

Digital Asset’s vision is to keep the speed and digital efficiencies of bitcoin and blockchain while adding a layer of disclosure that would reassure Wall Street banks and regulators. The venue will provide a closed system that only vetted members can use.

Digital Asset’s aim is not to cut out such banks from trading and settlement processes, but to improve their back-office operations, in which settlement cycles can take more than 20 days for some assets.