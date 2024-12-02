Verady launches Legible crypto platform

The platform for tax and accounting of crypto assets, formerly aligned under the Verady brand name, announced the company’s comprehensive crypto tax management and reporting solution is now unified under the Ledgible Platform to connect traditional finance and accounting with the new realm of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The Ledgible Crypto Platform can be the bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting and a platform available for determining crypto tax liabilities and delivering that data to the tax filing systems used by professionals. Ledgible Crypto Tax is a SOC 1 & 2 Audited platform that features client and team management, collaboration driven workflow, and advanced crypto tax features for tax professionals.

The platform produces IRS Form 8949 and other reporting formats that are directly importable to filing systems with all major tax and accounting solutions. The Ledgible Platform supports a range of integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, and wallets.