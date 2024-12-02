Venture arm of Thai bank announces latest DeFi spin off and investment

The company aims to resolve poor user experience, complexities in generating yield, and overcome fragmentation issues in DeFi, according to the official press release. Ape Board’s core mission is to provide a holistic view of users’ DeFi portfolios with actionable insights, enabling users to link investments across a variety of DeFi protocols on a single dashboard.

The dashboard currently supports more than 79 protocols across five chains, including Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Terra and Polygon. Soon the team will work together to integrate Arbitrum, with more projects to be announced.

