Velmie announces a partnership with Bitlocus

The collaboration aims to integrate Bitlocus's DeFi capabilities with Velmie's digital banking platform. This partnership intends to offer enhanced financial solutions that combine traditional banking services with advanced DeFi offerings, aiming to make DeFi and crypto services more accessible globally.

The collaboration between Velmie and Bitlocus seeks to provide businesses and individual users with secure and scalable fintech solutions. It also aims to facilitate improved accessibility to DeFi and crypto services while offering comprehensive support for integrating these services into existing business frameworks. In essence, the two companies want to deliver high-yield staking and diverse investment opportunities through Bitlocus's ecosystem.

In the company press release, Velmie officials expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising its alignment with Velmie's commitment to enhancing financial institutions' technology capabilities. Similarly, representatives from Bitlocus highlighted the collaboration's goal to streamline DeFi and crypto services, making them more efficient for businesses and individuals.

More information about the two companies

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Lithuania, Bitlocus focuses on bridging traditional finance with the evolving DeFi landscape through seamless fiat-to-crypto gateway solutions.

Velmie, on the other hand, specialises in providing banking, payments, and remittance solutions with a strong emphasis on technology-driven financial inclusion. In May 2024, Velmie partnered with Metro Cable, a provider of high-speed gigabit internet access to launch a digital wallet named Vult.

This partnership aimed to provide users with a secure platform for online transactions, managing deposits and withdrawals, paying bills, and handling money transfers in various currencies.