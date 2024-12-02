Valour launches Uniswap exchange traded product

The Valour Uniswap ETP helps investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of decentralised exchange, Uniswap, via their bank or broker. It’s open-source protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network, known as ERC-20 tokens.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors can benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange, as the press release says.

For each product that is bought and sold on the NGM or Frankfurt, Valour purchases or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, meaning that Valour ETPs are fully backed at all times.