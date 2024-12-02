Utrust chooses FinXP as a banking partner





The collaboration between the companies, as stated in the official press release, is aimed at improving the experience of Utrust customers and the crypto ecommerce industry.

As a payment and banking service provider, FinXP will enable Utrust to offer crypto-to-fiat settlements for merchants around the world through an online platform. This means that merchants using Utrust no longer need to wait days to convert their crypto sales to banked money. Furthermore, merchants will also be able to make settlements in different currencies.