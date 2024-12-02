Users can spend XRP, XLM, and more on Coinbase Card

Coinbase customers in Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Romania, and Sweden will now be able to spend their crypto balance using a contactless Visa debit card in millions of locations worldwide.

Furthermore, the company doubled the number of assets available to spend, going from 4 to 9. XRP, BAT, REP, ZRX, and XLM wallets can now be used to buy anything from coffee to Christmas shopping. These five new assets join BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC.

To be able to use the Coinbase Card, users are advised to download the iOS or Android app and securely sign in using your Coinbase account. Once a Coinbase Card has been requested, customers can spend their crypto through the in-app card, before the contactless Coinbase Card arrives in the mail.