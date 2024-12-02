USD 3.1 mln in Bitcoin stolen from Cashaa





Cashaa has suspended all the cryptocurrency-related transfers on its exchange, but the company claims that its prima facia users were not affected due to the recent hack.

The fintech has reportedly filed a cybercrime incident report to the Delhi Crime Bureau under the cryptocurrency-related crime category. The exchange said that it believes malware may have been installed onto computers being used to perform certain digital currency transactions like those involving customer withdrawals. The malware appears to have informed the hacker about when Cashaa employees logged into accounts and initiated two transfers from the digital wallet.

Cashaa’s management aims to ensure that the hacker is not able to sell the stolen Bitcoins on other cryptocurrency exchanges. It has identified and publicly shared the hacker’s BTC address, so that everyone can track whenever the funds are moved to other addresses.