USD 200 mln Bitcoin Cash investment fund planned by Bitcoin.com

The Bitcoin Cash Ecosystem Fund is meant to focus on payment solutions and non-custodial financial services for Bitcoin Cash – a cryptocurrency that emerged from a hard fork of Bitcoin in August 2017.

Cointelegraph suggests that as per an official announcement, details of the BCH Ecosystem Investment Fund are not finalised, however, it will allow participation from institutional investors. The fund will be investing in payment gateways, processors remittances, wallet, and merchant acquirers.