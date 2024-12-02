USAA expands Bitcoin integration to all member accounts

USAA unveiled that all account holders will be able to view their Coinbase accounts in tandem with the rest of their USAA accounts and financial services on the USAA website. Support for the mobile application will be available later this month, although both website and the application were a part of the November 2015 trial.

USAA, a financial services group that brings banking, insurance and other services to US military members and their families is notable for its endeavor into Bitcoin integration and research and investment into its underlying technology, the blockchain.

With the integration of Coinbase accounts with all member accounts, the move is another sign that USAA is looking to invest in Bitcoin for its own future, just as it did with Coinbase.