US Secret Service to use Coinbase's blockchain analytics software

The agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security, performs criminal investigations, and aims to protect the country’s leaders and their family members. Public records reveal that the law enforcement agency has awarded a four-year contract to Coinbase, which became effective on May 10, 2020. According to the records, the Secret Service has finalized a USD 183,750 contract to use Coinbase Analytics for a four-year period, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

Coinbase Analytics is a software program that the exchange developed after acquiring Neutrino, an intelligence agency. The acquisition was a bit controversial because Neutrino’s founding team was allegedly involved with the Hacking Team, an Italy-based spyware company. However, the exchange claims it’s not working with any members of the Hacking Team.