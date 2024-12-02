US: Red Cross to accept Bitcoin donations

BitPay will be processing Red Cross-directed Bitcoin donations from its dedicated website without any fees.

Affiliated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the US Red Cross is a humanitarian organization providing emergency assistance, disaster relief, health and safety training and education, lifesaving blood transfusions, as well as international services dedicated to helping those in dire need of aid.

In recent news, BitPay has teamed up with Dutch startup BitStraat to launch Amsterdam Bitcoin City.