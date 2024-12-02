US consumers trust Bitcoin more than mobile payment apps

According to a report conducted by Walker Sands Communications, 3% of respondents said that they consider Bitcoin to be the most secure form of payments, compared to 1% for mobile phone or wallets.

Findings indicate that cash ranked highest on the list of trusted payment methods. 56% reported that they prefer cash over alternative payment methods, compared to 22% for credit cards and 18% for debit cards. Just 2% said they think checks are the most trustworthy payment method.

The study was conducted using a sample group of 1,400 consumers.