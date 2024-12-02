US companies open Bitcoin wallets to quickly resolve ransomware

Many companies operate local servers, databases and computers to store important data. Corporate data, including the personal information of users, financial data of clients and confidential company documents, are stored in these local servers that are vulnerable to ransomware or malware attacks when connected to the Internet. As a result, ransomware can be deployed or installed onto servers or devices using a wide range of methods, especially mass distribution of malicious URLs and files.

Therefore, companies with larger sets of important financial or personal data are considering Bitcoin as a crucial and necessary response method.

However, security specialists noted that the strategy of acquiring Bitcoin to prevent ransomware attacks can be a moral dilemma for many companies, as they are purposely purchasing the digital currency to support cyber criminals, according to CoinTelegraph.

While the FBI and other law enforcement agencies encourage companies not to settle Bitcoin ransom, it is the responsibility of the company to secure corporate data for their clients and partners, the online publication continues.