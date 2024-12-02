US: Bitcoin use becomes legal in California

Jerry Brown, governor of California, was responsible for the implementation of the bill on 1 January, 2015. The AB 129 bill repeals Section 107 of the California Corporations Code and legalises the use of reward points, gift certificates and virtual currencies, besides the USD.

Over 40% of Bitcoin-related businesses are in California and cryptocurrency operators like Coinbase and ChangeTip power the Bitcoin economy on a global scale, supporting alternative payment methods for merchants and establishments.