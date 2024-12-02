US-based Xalles to acquire Vigor Crypto Holdings

Xalles claims that Vigor Crypto has been enhancing its cryptocurrency trading strategies using trading engines (or ‘bots’). Xalles further revealed that it has been working with Vigor Crypto since June 2020 to develop trading strategies in test environments with a variety of cryptocurrency pairs. The acquisition of Vigor Crypto Holdings enables Xalles to gain instant trading access including Bitcoin and Chainlink cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2002, Xalles describes itself as a fintech holding company that specialises in payment solutions and related businesses. Through its core services, Xalles claims it has ‘high growth opportunities’ through its balance sheet holdings, combined with recurring revenue streams for progressive incomes.