US Army looks for tech providers that track crypto transactions tools

The authority is surveying the market for potential contractors capable of providing one license for one user of a cloud, web based application capable of assisting law enforcement to identify and stop actors who are using cryptocurrencies for illicit activity such as fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

The tools must enable American government agencies worldwide to conduct in-depth investigations into the source of crypto transactions and provide multi-currency analysis from Bitcoin to other top cryptocurrencies. The USACIDC’s Major Cybercrime Unit in Quantico, VA, will administer the service but users can be located anywhere in the US and overseas. According to the official notice, all information submitted in response to the announcement is voluntary.

The service must be a tested product, without hardware or software to install. The contract will be for one year with the option to extend four more years. Responses to the information request must be made by July 20, 2020.