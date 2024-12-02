US: 1Bitcoin to release online platform

Jim Clayton, President/ CEO of the company, has claimed that the platform is set to provide merchants worldwide with a directory to advertise and promote goods and services, in turn accommodating both domestic and international consumers with the ecommerce experience.

1Bitcoin (http://www.1bitcoincorp.com/) is assembling a Bitcoin community of domestic and international merchants using a direct sales strategy. Additionally, through the directory, 1bitcoin is developing a global savings, loyalty and rebate shopping platform exclusively for the crypto-currency Bitcoin.

The end result would be a Direct Sales platform which will provide a networking and shopping experience both online and offline, with a global rewards and member loyalty program dedicated to the Bitcoin business landscape.