Uphold to acquire JNK Securities





The approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) means that Uphold is one of the cryptocurrency companies to own a broker dealer approved to offer equities on an omnibus basis to retail investors in the US.

Uphold plans to launch fractional equities in the US later in 2021 and to pioneer trading between cryptocurrencies, US stocks, precious metals, carbon credits, FX products, and other assets, all through a single interface.