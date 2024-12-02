Uphold introduces global white-label service

As the demand for digital assets is projected to reach an estimated 1 billion users by 2028, Uphold offers a compliant resource for legacy institutions and financial platforms to meet this demand.

The new service, Uphold-as-a-Service, allows partners to create their own branded digital asset service. This platform includes a wide range of digital assets and features such as debit cards, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), digital baskets, and trailing stop-loss orders. Partners will have access to a planned roadmap of new crypto neo-banking features. Utilizing Uphold’s suite of APIs, partners can integrate and deploy this service to their customers.





Key features of Uphold-as-a-Service include:

Access to the growing digital asset market

A comprehensive product suite to increase usage and revenue

Accelerated time to market

A compliant and transparent platform

A wide listing of over 300 digital assets

Global availability in over 150 countries

Uphold-as-a-Service aims to help partners drive usage, unlock new revenue streams, and quickly enter the market while ensuring compliance and security.

Uphold representatives highlighted the company's success in offering digital assets through its own wallet, now extended to other businesses. They emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance, licensing, and competitive pricing for navigating the digital asset landscape.





About Uphold

Uphold is a web3 financial platform serving millions of customers in over 140 countries. It offers businesses and consumers access to digital assets and services, with a unique interface enabling seamless transactions between digital assets, national currencies, and precious metals.

Uphold routes orders across 30 trading venues to provide optimal execution and liquidity, maintains a 100% reserve policy, and publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds. It is regulated by FinCen and State regulators in the U.S., the FCA in the UK, FINTRAC in Canada, and the Financial Crime Investigation Service in Europe. More information is available at uphold.com.