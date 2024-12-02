Uphold enables platform members trade Ether

Uphold first revealed its plans to support Litecoin and Ethereum on its platform in March 2016. It added the support for Litecoin in May 2016, allowing members to purchase or convert existing value to Litecoin. This announcement makes Uphold the only platform that fully supports the free convertibility of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

To get started, members can either use existing funds or fund their Uphold account directly with USD, EUR or GBP (via bank transfer or credit/debit card), or with Bitcoin, Litecoin or Voxel. Then, they need to create their own personal Ethereum money card and convert the amount they wish.

Regarding pricing/fees, Uphold said that the first USD 1,000 per month is absolutely free to exchange, after which a 0.95% fee is applied to all exchanges. Ether’s price index is determined in real-time directly from external exchanges, which are separate to and independent of Uphold.

Bitwage, a Bitcoin payroll startup, allows workers to enter into the world of decentralized autonomous organizations through their paycheck, after Uphold has integrated Ether.

In November 2015, Bitwage announced a round of financing worth USD760,000, with USD 200,000 of it raised on the investment platform BnkToTheFuture. Investors included Tim Drapers Draper Associates, Orange Telecoms Orange Silicon Valley, Saeed Amidi (Paypal, Dropbox, Lending Club), Max Keisers Bitcoin Capital, and Cloud Money Ventures – the venture arm of Uphold.