Uphold and GlobaliD launch XRP card





The card supports spending in USD or virtually any other digital asset/currency of the user's choice while providing up to 5% cashback in XRP.

Users will be able to request and manage their XRP Mastercard Debit Card through the GlobaliD Wallet, powered by Uphold. Rather than spending their XRP investments, users can passively earn and save XRP rewards while spending almost 50 national and digital currencies available through the Uphold-powered digital wallet.

Initially being rolled out in the US, the first 100 users will earn up to 5% back in XRP on the first USD 10,000 spent within three months, and 2% after. The rewards will be ‘airdropped’ into the Rewards section of the GlobaliD Wallet, powered by Uphold. Users can also top up funds via the wallet as well as send and receive a range of currencies and digital assets.