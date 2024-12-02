Updates on Facebook's Libra – the project is still on

The tech company is now considering a system with digital versions of established currencies, including the dollar and the Euro, according to Bloomberg and tech site The Information. Furthermore, the Libra Association, which Facebook founded to create the currency, will continue its work. Facebook’s partners in the Libra Association include Lyft, Spotify, Shopify, but several other high-profile members such as Visa left after the idea was criticised by authorities.

The social network’s digital wallet, Calibra, is now expected to launch this autumn, several months later than initially planned. Of earlier reports that it might drop Libra itself, BBC mentions that ‘Facebook remains fully committed to the project’.