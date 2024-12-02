Upbit, Chainalysis extend partnership for improved crypto compliance

Upbit APAC will start using Chainalysis’ KYT (know your transaction) service to provide a safe trading environment and comply with the established procedures in the region’s different countries. Chainalysis KYT is a crypto anti-money laundering (AML) product that monitors transactions in real-time and detects suspicious activity that might be related to crime.

As South Korea’s regulation oversees Upbit Korea’s operations, the crypto exchange hopes to become ever more compliant. Furthermore, Upbit’s partnership with Chainalysis positions itself ahead of the regulatory frameworks for countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. Upbit also hopes to comply with the impending enforcement of guidelines from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).