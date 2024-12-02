Unocoin introduces Bitcoin trading app for Apple users

The portable mobile software, in line with Unocoin’s desktop platform, is a Bitcoin wallet for buying, selling and trading Bitcoin. The concept although is not fresh from a global perspective, it surely could mean something big for India, which is considered slow in reference to virtual currency awareness.

Unocoin’s new service aims to draw more Indian users towards Bitcoin. Especially in times when loopholes in Bitcoin exchanges’ security systems are being exploited, the Indian version of Coinbase has added adequate protection layers to avoid such incidents.

For instance, the Unocoin Bitcoin wallet app incorporates a TouchID and passcode feature for security. By doing so, it has become the first Bitcoin trading app in India that offers biometric login features to its users. Other features include: a dedicated dashboard with 24-hour Bitcoin price updates, a one touch button to buy and sell Bitcoin, an INR wallet to ensure instant deposit and withdraw, a mobile/DTH recharge option, and Unocoin’s proprietary Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) feature.

In addition to the wallet app, Unocoin already offers a dedicated Point-of-Sale (POS) app to use Bitcoin as a means of payment in physical stores.