As part of the collaboration, Unlimit will adopt TRON's ‘Energy as a Resource’ model to lower on-chain gas fees. In the TRON network, ‘Energy’ is used to execute smart contracts and can be obtained by staking TRX, TRON’s native utility token. This approach is expected to make Unlimit’s services more cost-effective for users.

The TRON blockchain, recognised as the second largest by stablecoin transaction volume, supports a stablecoin market with a valuation exceeding USD 60 billion USD according to the official press release. This infrastructure has been particularly useful in regions with high inflation, such as Latin America, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, where stablecoins often serve as an alternative to volatile local currencies.

Expanding access to emerging markets

Representatives from Unlimit’s On and Off-Ramp Division highlighted the collaboration’s focus on affordability and market expansion. They noted that Unlimit aims to target high-adoption regions such Latin America and eventually position itself as TRON’s primary on-and-off-ramp provider. They also emphasised the importance of the partnership in advancing Unlimit’s vision of a borderless payment ecosystem.

Officials from TRON underlined the benefits of the integration, stating that businesses and users engaging with Unlimit will benefit from minimal or no gas fees, enabled by TRON's innovative resource structure.

In the coming months, Unlimit plans to expand its support for stablecoin transactions in emerging markets. Stablecoins are particularly valuable in countries with high inflation, such as Venezuela and Argentina, and are frequently used for remittances sent from developed economies to families in developing regions.





More information about the two companies

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company offering a wide range of services, including payment processing, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), and fiat on-and-off-ramp solutions for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and GameFi platforms. The company operates in regions such as Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, with offices in cities such as London, Singapore, and São Paulo.

TRON DAO focuses on decentralising the internet through blockchain technology and decentralised applications (dApps). Established in 2017, the TRON network supports over 270 million user accounts, has processed more than 8 billion transactions, and maintains USD 16 billion in total value locked as of November 2024.

