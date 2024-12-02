This collaboration aims to support Alchemy Pay's growth in the European Union, Southeast Asia, and Latin America by leveraging Unlimit's extensive range of payment methods.

Alchemy Pay enables fiat-to-crypto transactions in 173 countries, with a strong presence in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company focuses on providing payment solutions that integrate fiat and cryptocurrency, facilitating wider adoption of digital currencies.

The expanded partnership will allow Alchemy Pay to simplify settlements and offer various global and local payment options, such as Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, and Google Pay. This is intended to enhance Alchemy Pay's market presence, reduce customer attrition, and increase customer retention by providing diverse payment choices.





About the companies

Unlimit, founded in 2009, provides a wide array of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and a fiat onramp solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company operates across Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, India, and Africa, with offices in multiple global locations.





Alchemy Pay, established in Singapore in 2017, offers a range of services that connect cryptocurrencies with traditional fiat currencies for various stakeholders, including businesses and developers. Its products include a fiat-crypto ramp, crypto card solutions, Web3 digital banking services, and a crypto payment solution, supporting payments in numerous countries. The company also issues the ACH token on the Ethereum blockchain.





The Unicâmbio partnership

Recently, Unlimit has also announced a partnership with Unicâmbio, a foreign exchange bureau based in Portugal and an agent for Western Union, to enhance the digital wallet services of Unicâmbio's platform, Unimoney.

The partnership involves the use of Unlimit's Banking as a Service (BaaS) API solution to improve the functionality, security, and user experience of Unimoney. Unimoney enables users to exchange currencies and send and receive money.

This integration is designed to support the growth of Unimoney's service offerings while maintaining high-performance standards. Additionally, Unimoney customers will have access to a debit card issued by Unlimit, which facilitates global payments both online and offline, aiming to enhance the convenience and security of financial transactions.