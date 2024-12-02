Uniswap Labs acquires Genie, an NFT aggregator

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, and neither was the fate of the Genie team. As Uniswap suggested, NFTs will be integrated into their products, starting with the Uniswap web app, where consumers will be able to buy and sell NFTs across major marketplaces.

They also plan to integrate NFTs into their developer APIs and widgets, making Uniswap a comprehensive platform for users and builders in web3.

Notably, Uniswap Labs plans to conduct a 12-month USDC airdrop for ‘historical Genie users.’