Unichange Bitcoin virtual debit card enables shopping at online outlets

Unichange has launched its Unichange virtual debit cards to every customer ordering a Unichange plastic Bitcoin debit card.

Delivery of virtual card is instant, so customers can use their virtual card while waiting for arrival of the ordered plastic card. Funds on the virtual card can be transferred to the plastic card as soon as it has been received.

Once funds appear on Unichange these funds are fully covered by the card provider with EMI license, and customers can use the funds on their card worldwide.

Plastic and virtual Unichange cards can be ordered in both EUR and USD currencies.