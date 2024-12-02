Unicef launches charitable cryptocurrency Unicoin

There is only one way to get hold of a Unicoin. You have to create and share a drawing at unicoins.org. Children can upload their drawing and accompany it with some text about what they hope to achieve in live. In return they receive a Unicoin.

Similarly, there is only one way to spend it – on educational supplies for disadvantaged children benefiting from Unicef’s Early Childhood Development programmes.

The initial production of 20,000 Unicoins has already been used, so the campaign has ended.