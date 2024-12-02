The two companies have already worked together to establish a presence in the United Kingdom and Europe. They also formed relationships with various Web3 organizations in order to launch card programs designed to innovate the payments space. Through this new initiative, Unbanked and Mastercard aim to support the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs focused on simplicity, security, and consumer protection.

Unbanked previously worked with the Litecoin Foundation in order to launch the Litecoin Card for United States residents. By partnering with Mastercard, the programme will become available for UK and Europe-based members in an effort to reach as much as 85% of the European population.

The Unbanked platform also supports Web3 companies by helping them create custom-branded experiences for their user base. To be specific, the Unbanked API can help set up white-label card issuance programmes, crypto wallets, and bank accounts, and connect them to a mobile or web interface. Furthermore, the platform includes full compliance and validation systems that enable companies to secure their users and payments systems.

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. The company believes that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, which is why it aims to connect traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases.

Moreover, the company has a selection of customised financial products that allow both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to benefit from unique financial experiences.

The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization founded to promote Litecoin by developing and promoting blockchain technologies. Registered in Singapore, the Litecoin Foundation team consists of full-time and volunteer support from all over the world.





