Ultima Markets, a CFD broker for online trading, has obtained the regulatory licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate in the UK.

The receipt of the licence supports Ultima Markets’ strategy to establish a regulated presence in the UK, with the region being a global financial hub with an estimated 19 million active traders in 2024. The FCA focuses on implementing rules and regulations that centre on transparency and consumer protection. According to Ultima Markets, becoming FCA-regulated underlines the company’s long-term commitment to the UK and its regulatory standards.

Ultima Markets is regulated by the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius and centres its operations on offering accelerated execution, deep liquidity, and diverse trading tools. The company was also among the first CFD brokers to join the United Nations Global Compact, integrating responsible business practices into its operations and advancing sustainability education through its Ultima Impact Foundation.

Ultima Markets’ expansion in the UK

As part of its UK expansion strategy, Ultima Markets aims to provide its users with transparency, integrity, and an optimal trading experience. The company plans to onboard UK clients starting in 2026, as well as to roll out a localised offering that includes a dedicated website, improved compliance systems, and platform capabilities tailored to meet FCA standards. It intends to take every measure to meet regulatory expectations and requirements, with its products, education, and support being designed and built specifically for UK traders.

Furthermore, traders across the UK are set to be able to access Ultima Markets’ full range of CFD solutions, including forex, indices, commodities, and shares, trading on a platform such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Additionally, through the company’s Trading Academy, customers, regardless of their trading level, can take control of their trading objectives by developing practical skills and financial literacy.