UK: Yacuna.com enables instant GBP deposits

Via the release, UK customers can now fund their accounts by using instant deposits. In December 2014, Yacuna already released instant EUR deposits in seven European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland.

The processing is handled by Yacuna’s payment service provider SOFORT Banking. Following the successful integration of instant deposits in GBP and EUR, the Yacuna Group plans to release more deposit methods, covering more currencies and more national markets.

Yacuna.com is an international trading platform for digital currencies. Registered users can conduct their financial transactions in Bitcoins, Litecoins and Dogecoins.