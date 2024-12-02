UK Treasury asks Royal Mint to create NFT

Her Majesty’s Treasury says it will take toward cryptocurrencies and blockchains. The project was announced in a speech by John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, who said at a summit that more details on the situation would be coming soon.

That’s not to say that UK citizens should expect the government to replace the pound with HerMajesty’sCoin anytime soon. Glen announced that the treasury is asking a legal task force to consider the legal status of decentralized autonomous organizations (or DAOs).

The UK’s treasury is working on regulating some stablecoins and is still working on its regulatory sandbox to allow crypto companies to test products and services in a controlled environment.