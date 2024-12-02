UK government explores the use of blockchain technology

A unit of the UK Cabinet Office has declared that the team has been examining registers – how they are currently formatted and managed, and how they could potentially be improved through the use of a blockchain.

One problem is the delay that exists between a change being made to data on a register and that change being made available to users of the service. This exists with registers that cannot be accessed directly through an API. A more important issue is that of data integrity, which relies upon each register having a reliable registrar and method of recording and updating the data in question.