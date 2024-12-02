UK: financial transactions via Bitcoin are at risk - report

The team demonstrated that only a few computers and about EUR 1,500 are required to reveal the IP address behind each transaction.

New findings showed that Bitcoin entry nodes, to which the users computer connects in order to make a transaction, form a unique identifier for the duration of users session. This unique pattern can be linked to a users IP address.

Moreover, transactions made during one session, even those made via unrelated pseudonyms, can be linked together. With this method, hackers can reveal up to 60% of the IP addresses behind the transactions made over the Bitcoin network.