UK: Coinfloor to enable Bitcoin - USD/EUR/PLN exchange

The fiat currencies in question, which the Bitcoin exchange will accept from 21 October 2014, are: USD, EUR and PLN, ibtimes.co.uk reports, citing the Financial Times news agency. The exchange, which was founded in 2012, has become the largest exchange for Bitcoin-GBP transactions by volume of currency traded.

There are voices claiming that the exchange will also close a funding round of about GBP 1 million (USD 1.6 million) in November 2014, which will increase the company value at GBP 8 million.

The latest funding round is expected to include current investors such as venture group Passion Capital and Taavet Hinrikus, chief executive and co-founder of TransferWise, a money transfer company.