UK: CeX accepts Bitcoin payments

CeX accepts Bitcoin payments at 30 of its UK stores, a move following a trial run at its Glasgow location, where a Bitcoin ATM was installed and the store leadership conducted a temporary Bitcoin-only payments initiative.

In April 2014, CeX began accepting and paying for consumer goods in Bitcoin through its website. The company informed that its technology uses a bespoke system that integrates Coinbase as a payments processor and in select stores it will be launching Lamassu ATMs like the one operating at its Glasgow location.

