UBS to consider offering cryptocurrency exposure to wealthy clients

According to Ledger Insights, the source says that cryptocurrency would only be a small proportion of any client’s portfolio. The same BNN Bloomberg report states that the third largest Swiss bank, Julius Baer, is looking to offer clients access to crypto assets.

In January 2020 Julius Baer started offering digital asset services to its clients in Switzerland. This followed a relationship with and investment in SEBA, the Swiss digital asset bank. Recently, Citi announced involvement in cryptocurrency trading. Other banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BBVA and DBS Bank are providing investment options as part of their wealth management offerings.