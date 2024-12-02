Uber implements Bitcoin payment method

Bitcoin Builder created a business account on the Uber network, which allows the company to display itself as a payment method on the Uber mobile app.

Users are required to use the Bitcoin Builder multi-sig wallet to associate it with the company’s Uber business account. After the activation, users will see Bitcoin Builder as a payment option on the Select payment section of the Uber mobile application.

The service works everywhere Uber works, even in countries like India, where credit card penetration is below 2%. According to a report published by The Hindu Business Line, the number of credit cards stood at 21 million by 2014-15. Currently, Uber does not accept debit cards in the country. Uber India takes Paytm, a centralized payment network in India for its local users. But now, Bitcoin Builder’s Bitcoin-to-Uber service will give many in India that do not own credit cards or bank accounts an option to pay for the service in another way.

If a user decides to stop using the service of Bitcoin Builder or if Uber decides to cancel the company’s business account, Bitcoin Builder will refund the remaining balance instantly via Bitcoin.