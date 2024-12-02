UAE launches blockchain-based platform Trade Connect





The distributed ledger blockchain network was developed by UAE-based telecommunications company Etisalat and a consortium of seven local banks led by the First Abu Dhabi Bank. The system went live after six months of trials and the overall project took two years from concept to delivery.

Now that the trials are complete, the pilot program for UAE Trade Connect will focus on fraud detection, but the proponents of the technology believe it can be expanded to cover more, such as catching money laundering and sanctions violations.

In time, UAE Trade Connect could be designed to handle bills of lading, letters of credit and bank guarantees, all of which involve working with ports, customs authorities, and governments.