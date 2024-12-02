tZERO to provide ETS' clients with secondary trading opportunities

ETS is a licensed engineering firm that focuses on federal, state, and local tax credits and incentives. This partnership will introduce tZERO to ETS clients seeking technology services to digitise their capitalisation tables. tZERO’s tokenization standard is interoperable with the tZERO ATS trading ecosystem, giving issuers optionality to a secondary liquidity solution.

tZERO and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide a liquidity platform for private companies and assets. They offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitise through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratises access to private assets by providing an automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors, as the company says.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.