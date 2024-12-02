tZERO, Prime Trust partner for custody of digital assets

The latter is a provider of all-in-one, financial infrastructure for fintech innovators. The partnership supports the custody of digital assets, including securities and cryptocurrencies, by users directly with Prime Trust, and offers trading of such digital asset securities on the tZERO ATS, tZERO’s broker-dealer subsidiary. Additionally, tZERO ATS filed to support self-clearing for itself and its broker-dealer subsidiaries.

tZERO signed a technology integration agreement that allows Prime Trust to offer custody of digital securities and cryptocurrencies for its customers who trade such assets on platforms operated by tZERO’s regulated subsidiaries. This new infrastructure replaces reliance on third-party clearing firms.

The updated central custody is also expected to replace tZERO’s existing cryptocurrency wallet, the tZERO Crypto app. This will provide increased buy limits, transaction settlement, and offer a process of onboarding new cryptocurrencies, subject to regulatory approvals and launch.