Twitter to start NFT profile picture verification

Clients can now link their Ethereum wallet to their Twitter account and can choose from a list of NFTs they own and set one as their profile picture.

Currently, the new feature is available only for Ethereum-based NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) but platform’s officials stated they will soon release support for other blockchains. The verified profile pictures will feature a hexagonal border instead of the regular circle frame so if another user tries to steal the NFT picture without buying the NFT first, when posting it as their own profile picture, it will feature the normal circle frame.

The new Twitter feature aims to keep crypto enthusiasts on the platform and acts as a rejection to the company’s former CEO ‘Bitcoin only’ policy.

NFT verification is only available for users with a Blue Twitter account, the company’s USD 2.99 per month subscription service which features an undo button and a streamlined user experience, among other personalised services.