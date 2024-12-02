Twitter readies Bitcoin payments, explores NFTs

Twitter is integrating bitcoin payments via Strike, which in turn uses the Lightning Network, a blockchain-fuelled network that enables real-time transactions. To participate, users in eligible geographies must create a Strike account to be able to receive bitcoin payments.

Twitter doesn’t plan to stop there and is also exploring non-fungible tokens, which are largely an Ethereum phenomenon, Yahoo News explains. The crypto community is already known for adding NFTs as their profile picture on their Twitter accounts, so this would not be a stretch.

Twitter also wants to add an NFT authentication feature for creators of these popular digital assets. Doing so would let Twitter users verify their NFT avatars.