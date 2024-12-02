Twitter and Amazon to integrate crypto payments





When it comes to Twitter, the planned integrations would enable Bitcoin payments for existing products like Tip Jar, which lets users receive tips from their followers.

On the other hand, Amazon posted an opening on its payments team to develop its Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy. The role asks for expertise in cryptocurrencies and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), suggesting Amazon wants to add payment options for a wider range of digital currencies than just Bitcoin. So far, Amazon’s main involvement in the space is its Managed Blockchain service, which helps client firms interact with public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum or scale their own private networks. Besides, Amazon is also working on its own digital currency.