Turkey holds the lead in Bitcoin acceptance

According to a survey conducted by ING, Turkey is set to embrace the mobile banking era at a faster pace than the USA or the UK, the country is also home to the largest share of digital currencies enthusiasts. 45% of respondents from Turkey believe that digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, are the future of spending online, against a slim 16% from Australia and 28% from the USA.

Turkey is followed by Italy (43%), Spain (33%), and Poland (31%). Still, findings indicate that awareness and use are still low, according to the survey. When asked if they have used Bitcoin in the past 12 months, 26% of people in Europe say they have not, and 49% say they don’t know what Bitcoin is.

The ING International Survey surveyed some 14,000 consumers from 15 countries on their views and habits towards mobile banking and payment.